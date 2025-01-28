Brighton Jones LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,288,000 after acquiring an additional 654,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,047,000 after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,778,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SLF opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

