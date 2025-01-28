Brighton Jones LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Evergy by 7,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2,628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 725,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

EVRG opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.