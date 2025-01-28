Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 474,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.