Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

