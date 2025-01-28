Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

