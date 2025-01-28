Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. This represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

