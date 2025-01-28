Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1,039,558.96 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

