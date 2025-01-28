Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1,039,558.96 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

