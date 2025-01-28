Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

