Cardano Risk Management B.V. Sells 52,524 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,054,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,524 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 14.5% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $947,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 16.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

