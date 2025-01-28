Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

