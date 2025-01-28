Centene (CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $38,782,600.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $81.42.
In other news, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
