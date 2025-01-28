Centene (CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $38,782,600.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

