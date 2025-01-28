Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

CENT opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

