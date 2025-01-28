Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.85 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

