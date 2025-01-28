Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

