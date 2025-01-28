Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $706.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,182,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

