Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $966.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

