Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $245,600.00 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $178.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

