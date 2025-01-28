Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

