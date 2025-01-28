Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

GAIN stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

