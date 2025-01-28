Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

