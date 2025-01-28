Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,551 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

