CTS (CTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $132,804.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. CTS has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $373,502.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,148.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,185. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.