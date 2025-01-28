CX Institutional Sells 38,203 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,203 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,868 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.