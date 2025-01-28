CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $425.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $359.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $366.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.38 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

