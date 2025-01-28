Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

CYTK opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.82. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $84.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $378,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,497.20. The trade was a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,091,400.80. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,659 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

