Data I/O Corporation Appoints Garrett R. Larson to Its Board of Directors

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) announced the appointment of Garrett R. Larson to its Board of Directors on January 23, 2025. Alongside his appointment to the Board, Larson will also join the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

Bringing a wealth of experience in capital markets and value creation, Larson has demonstrated expertise in equity analysis and strategic decision-making. He has a successful track record spanning over eight years, leading sector verticals in consumer and technology groups for prominent multi-billion dollar hedge funds such as Kynikos Associates and SPX Capital. Currently serving as a Senior Equity Analyst at Kanen Wealth Management, LLC, Larson is known for his ability to drive value and provide strategic insights to portfolio companies. His profound understanding of financial markets and strategic acumen will play a crucial role in guiding Data I/O’s efforts to improve operational efficiency, assess potential M&A opportunities, and foster long-term growth. Larson holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Florida State University.

Notably, Larson’s appointment was based on a shareholder suggestion, with no prior arrangements or related person transactions in place. As part of his compensation, Larson will receive a prorated Data I/O Director standard retainer and a grant of Restricted Stock Units equivalent to the prorated annual Director grant – with the fair value determined on the appointment date and vesting slated for the next annual shareholders’ meeting.

The SEC filing was signed by Gerald Y. Ng, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Data I/O Corporation, on January 27, 2025.

