Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after buying an additional 332,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $212.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.17. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

