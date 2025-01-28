DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.