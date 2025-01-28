DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.82 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

