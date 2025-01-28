DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $246.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.95 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.