Diodes (DIOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $350,079.00 billion for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Diodes has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

