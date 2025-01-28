DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 47.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DNOW by 43.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 148,549 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.53. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. DNOW’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $401,955.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,318.80. The trade was a 31.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

