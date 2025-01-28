Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 338 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

