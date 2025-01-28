Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEMA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.