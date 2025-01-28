Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 194,398 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,800,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 560,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 283.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 316.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

