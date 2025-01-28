Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 33,334 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,334 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

