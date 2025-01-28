Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 474 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

