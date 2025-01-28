Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,342 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,668,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,060,000 after buying an additional 2,842,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

