Echo45 Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,057,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 375,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

