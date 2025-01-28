Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 344 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

