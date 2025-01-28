Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.31 ($9.31) and traded as low as GBX 745 ($9.27). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.33), with a volume of 185,071 shares traded.
Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 748.31.
Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 13.08 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a net margin of 93.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%.
Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend
Edinburgh Investment Company Profile
Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.
