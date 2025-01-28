Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1,363,780.00 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

