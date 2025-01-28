Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 276 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $267.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51. The company has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

