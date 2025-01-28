EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,233 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,224,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

