Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile

Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.

