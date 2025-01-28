Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,305,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 251,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. JMP Securities raised LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

