Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 20,354 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 203.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

