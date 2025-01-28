Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,176 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 435,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,712,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 159,954 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

