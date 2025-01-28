Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

