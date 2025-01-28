Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 54,238 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,325,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,020,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,918 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 255,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.